Melton Council has prosecuted residents for unsightly properties

Melton Borough Council’s safer communities team decided to take action after the householders failed to comply with Community Protection Notices (CPNs).

The authority became aware of the poor state of the land outside the two homes following complaints from local residents.

Carla Potter, of Bramley Close, plus Stacey Gascoigne and Thomas Barton, of West Avenue, failed to engage with the safer communities team despite being given warnings and CPNs for their unsightly properties.

Ms Potter was found guilty at Leicester Magistrates Court on February 28 for failing to comply with a Community Protection Notice.

After failing to attend court, Ms Potter was found guilty in her absence and was fined £500 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £200, as well as the council’s court costs of £872.

Ms Gascoigne and Mr Barton also failed to attend their court hearing on the same date and they were found guilty in their absence.

They were each fined £500 for failing to comply with the CPN.

And both parties were ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £200 and the council’s court costs of £ £482.

In both court cases the residents involved were ordered to remove the waste from their properties within 14 days.