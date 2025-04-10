The borough council long stay car park on Scalford Road, Melton, which is to be sold off IMAGE Google StreetView

A decision has made to sell off one of Melton Mowbray’s car parks to generate income for the borough council.

Members of the cabinet approved proposals yesterday (Wednesday) to sell the car parking site on Scalford Road, just beyond the livestock market.

The one-acre long stay car park has 199 spaces and resulted in a £21,000 income for the council for the year 2023-24.

The authority is committed to maximising its assets and believes this car park is not cost-effective, with each space generating £103 in income every year.

The idea was mooted by the last council administration in 2020 and there has been several indications of interest from a number of different sectors.

These include a national food retailer, a hotelier, a retirement living company, a residential developer and an investor in light industrial units, according to a report which went before the cabinet.

Councillor Sarah Cox, portfolio holder for corporate finance, property and resources, told the meeting: “This is a relatively low revenue car park.

"It offers limited long term value and it would also require significant investment to maintain as a car park.

"There is strong market interest in the site from a number of sectors.”

It comes at a time when the council is refurbishing and redeveloping the adjacent Stockyard site, which does use the Scalford Road car park for overflow vehicles during big public events.

Councillor Cox added: “The new Stockyard development offers parking on-site.

"It has been analysed and there is sufficient parking elsewhere in town at the many other car parks we offer.”