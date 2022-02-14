Melton garden waste fee is frozen but remains county’s highest

Melton Council leader, Councillor Joe Orson, and chief executive, Edd de Coverly, pictured in June 2018 with officials from Biffa, at the signing of the borough's new waste contract EMN-220214-162341001

Harborough district (£55) has the second highest charge in the county, it is only £30 in Hinckley and Bosworth, £41 in Charnwood, £50 in Oadby and Wigston, £49 in Leicester city and in North West Leicestershire it is completely free for one bin.

Biffa has the contract for waste and recycling collections in Melton and some residents have been able to negotiate a cheaper fee for garden waste collections through the company matching the price quoted by another private company but this is no longer an option.

A Melton Borough Council spokesperson said: “The current annual charge for this service is £78 which equates to £1.50 per week.

“The pricing structure is determined by Biffa and they have confirmed that the annual fee will remain, unchanged, at £78 for 2022/2023.

“The council is aware that, until recently, there has been another operator offering lower cost garden waste collections within Melton town, and that Biffa have previously offered a price matching arrangement upon request.

“This was a commercial judgement for Biffa, but is no longer available.

“Customers wishing to enquire about the service they receive should contact Biffa directly.”

The council signed a new contract with Biffa in the summer of 2018 and it is due to run until 2028, with the authority stating the deal would save it £4million over the decade.

It is possible that a free garden waste service will be introduced across the county through one of the proposals mooted in Leicestershire Waste Partnership’s ongoing public consultation on bin collections.

It is not clear how this would be paid for, with local authorities working to tight budgets, but it is likely to involve government funding to subsidise the service.

The Melton Council spokesperson added: “The Leicestershire Waste Partnership is currently running a consultation regarding the future of waste services across the county, with the aim of reducing waste, increasing recycling and mitigating the impacts of climate change.

“Pledge six within the draft strategy confirms the council’s intention to maintain a garden waste collection service for residents and, subject to government policy and funding, we will consider additional collection options like separate food waste collections.

“The contractual income generated from garden waste collections has helped the council protect vital public services, and mitigate the significant squeeze on local government finances more generally.”