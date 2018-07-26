Melton Country Park and town cemetery named two of UK’s nicest green spaces

Melton Country Park and the town’s Thorpe Road cemetery will be proudly flying green flags after they recognised as being two of the most attractive open spaces in the UK.

Only 1,883 parks and green spaces have been awarded the status this year.

The prestigious Green Flag Award is designed to make the public aware is that a particularl patch of green land is kept to the highest possible standards.

Flying a green flag illustrates that it has been beautifully maintained, it encourages involvement from local residents and has appropriate facilities for the community it serves.

Councillor Mal Sheldon, chairman of the borough council’s Place Committee, said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive two Green Flag Awards for the sixth year running. We know how much quality green spaces matter to residents and visitors, alike, and this award celebrates the dedication that goes into maintaining the two sites to such a high standard.”

The range of available activities and facilities in the park has increased over the past year with more planned for the future.

A second dog agility trail has been installed and is proving to be very popular with dog owners and their pets.

Councillor Sheldon added: “Each flag provides national recognition for the hard work and commitment of the council’s environmental services team and volunteer groups who have helped to create these fantastic places.”