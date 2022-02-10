Melton Council targets opening a new cemetery and climate change in budget plans

Latest council news EMN-211230-124744001

These aims are detailed in the council’s budget proposals, in which it confirms plans to charge residents an extra £5 for its share of Council Tax bills, the maxiumum increase permitted by the government.

The Covid pandemic has cost the authority a whopping £440,000 in the last year in lost income and additional expenses with Westminster funding only partly paying for this debt.

As a result, the council says it needs the extra revenue from Council Tax to maintain services and address key priorities for the coming 12 months.

Investments planned for the next year surround moves to offset the impact of climate change and an investigation into identifying new long term cemetery land in Melton with the Thorpe Road facility approaching capacity.

Councillor Ronnie de Burle, portfolio holder for corporate finance and resources, said: “The council has continued to manage its finances well against a background of reduced government grants and responding to the impact of COVID-19.

“We have received additional government funding for the coming financial year, which is very welcome, and I am pleased that again the council is able to invest in priority areas such as climate change, housing and asset maximisation.

“Looking at future years, we continue to face a shortfall in funding and also uncertainty around the outcome of the fairer funding review, which sets out how councils are funded.

“We remain continuously committed to investing in our priorities and supporting the community.

“We shall be working with officers to deliver the savings and efficiencies required to balance the budget in the coming years whilst maintaining those priority services to our community.”

The council say that even the extra income from Council Tax is unlikely to meet the shortfall in funding anticipated in the coming years.

It has set up a Financial Sustainability Programme to continue to explore a range of areas where the authority can generate income or save money.

Councillors will discuss the proposals for the budget at their meeting on Thursday February 24.

Final Council Tax bills for Melton residents will be set shortly after this when the other shares are finalised.

Leicestershire County Council, which has by far the biggest share in revenue from the tax has indicated it will increase bills by three per cent.

The police share, which accounts for 13 per cent of bills, is to rise by £10, and the fire service will also take a contribution although this amount has yet to be confirmed.

The new Council Tax bills will be payable for the year from April.