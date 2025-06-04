Melton's Hidden Gem competition winners back in 2022, the Half Moon pub

Businesses in Melton Mowbray town centre are invited to enter an annual competition recognising the quality of their floral displays.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are two categories for the Hidden Gems & Open Gems Competition 2025, which is organised by Melton BID in partnership with Melton in Bloom.

Entrants can put themselves forward for the Hidden Gems category, which is an area of a business premises not seen from the main entrance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And there is also the Open Gems class in the competition, where displays can be seen by passers-by in the town.

Judging will be awarding points based on the following criteria – colour scheme, environment/biodiversity, condition of the plants and the variety of plants.

Deadline for entries is June 30, with dates and arrangements for judging to be confirmed.

Contact Melton BID via [email protected] for an entry form and email it to [email protected] to enter your business in the 2025 Gems Competition.