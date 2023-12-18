Residents across the Melton borough are advised that there will be changes to waste collections over the Christmas and New Year holiday periods.

Melton borough bin collection changes for Christmas and New Year

If your collection is due to take place on Christmas Day, these will instead take place this Saturday, Melton Borough Council has confirmed.

All other household waste and recycling collections scheduled from Boxing Day through to Friday January 5, will take place a day later than expected.

For example, those scheduled on Boxing Day will instead take place on Wednesday December 27.

The council states that all collections will return to normal from Monday January 8.

For those looking to access borough council services over the holidays, they should be aware that the Parkside offices will be closed from 5pm on Friday and will reopen on Tuesday January 2 at 9am.