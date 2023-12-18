News you can trust since 1859
Melton borough bin collection changes for Christmas

Residents across the Melton borough are advised that there will be changes to waste collections over the Christmas and New Year holiday periods.
By Nick Rennie
Published 18th Dec 2023, 11:10 GMT
If your collection is due to take place on Christmas Day, these will instead take place this Saturday, Melton Borough Council has confirmed.

All other household waste and recycling collections scheduled from Boxing Day through to Friday January 5, will take place a day later than expected.

For example, those scheduled on Boxing Day will instead take place on Wednesday December 27.

The council states that all collections will return to normal from Monday January 8.

For those looking to access borough council services over the holidays, they should be aware that the Parkside offices will be closed from 5pm on Friday and will reopen on Tuesday January 2 at 9am.

The council’s online services are still available while offices are closed. Call 01664 502502 in an emergency to be transferred to the out-of-office phone line.

