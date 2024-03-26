The swimming baths at Waterfield Leisure Centre in Melton

Waterfield Leisure Centre’s baths, on Dalby Road, has been awarded £120,157 from Phase II of the government’s Swimming Pool Support Fund.

It will pay for photo voltaic (PV) panels and pool covers which will make the 60-year-old facility much more energy efficient.

Melton MP, Alicia Kearns, said: “With leisure centres facing increased energy costs over recent years, this funding is welcome news for Melton to ensure the financial sustainability of our swimming pool.

“Swimming is a brilliant way for people of all ages to stay active and enjoy the physical and mental health benefits.

"It is so important that the doors of local pools and leisure centres are kept open to provide this important facility for future generations to benefit from.”

The new funding is on top of a major new investment Melton Borough Council is making into improving and modernising facilities at Waterfield as the authority cannot afford at present to build a new swimming pool in the town.

New toilets, showers and changing facilities are planned and the learner pool will be enhanced with underwater graphics.

The council plans to spend £1.735million on upgrades to both Waterfield and Melton Sports Village.

The new government funding for Waterfield announced this week is part of a £40million investment in swimming pools across England, alongside a further £20 million of National Lottery funding provided by Sport England.

This investment of over £60 million in decarbonisation is aimed at making 325 leisure centres with pools across 264 local authorities more energy efficient, boosting the long-term energy and financial resilience of the public leisure sector.

Sports Minister, Stuart Andrew, said: “We are sticking to our plan to get millions more people active by 2030, because we know that active people are fitter, happier and healthier.

“Millions of people swim every year in England, but increased energy costs mean some pools are struggling financially.