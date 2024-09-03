A sign directing visitors to the waste site at Somerby

Somerby’s waste and recycling site will officially close from the end of this month.

Residents will instead be advised to use the Melton Mowbray tip at Lake Terrace from the first week in October.

Among the other changes are the days which Melton’s waste site will be open on – Lake Terrace tip will be available Saturday to Wednesday instead of the current schedule of Thursday to Monday.

The closure was agreed by Leicestershire County Council’s cabinet in May following two public consultations as part of changes to waste services across the county which will save £300,000 per year to help address major financial pressures on the authority.

Councillor Blake Pain, cabinet member for the environment and green agenda, said: “The new arrangements for the operation of our recycling and household waste sites balance the needs of our residents alongside our need to save money. The £300,000 per year savings that we can make in this area will help to reduce our budget gap.

“We held two public consultations and listened to what people in the county who use these sites had to say. The feedback we received from the public was vital in revising and shaping our final proposals and I’m grateful for everyone’s input.

“Regretfully, we do recognise that the loss of Somerby will have an impact on people who use the site, but Melton Mowbray is an alternative site a relatively short drive away and will be open five days a week.”

