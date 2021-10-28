Kirby Lane development to start soon
Work will begin on building 199 new homes on a site off Kirby Lane, in Melton, in January.
Thursday, 28th October 2021, 12:51 pm
Updated
Thursday, 28th October 2021, 12:52 pm
The image above is an artist’s impression of the Kings Meadow development, which provides a selection of two, three and four-bedroom properties, including 15 per cent affordable homes.
Barratt Homes, which secured planning permission, is installing 11 bat boxes and 11 bird boxes within new buildings to increase roosting and nesting opportunities.