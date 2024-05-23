A drone image show the current stage of work on roundabout six on the NEMMDR project at Burton Road in Melton

Drivers are being advised that a major Melton Mowbray route will be closed for nearly two months this summer to enable work to take place on the bypass.

This will be the second extended closure this year of the A606 Burton Road after major disruption and delays were caused from it being closed for three weeks in January.

Leicestershire County Council Highways has now agreed to a further closure, from 7am on Monday July 1 until 7pm on Sunday August 25.

It is needed to make sure work can safely be carried out at a crucial stage in the construction of roundabout six on the North East Melton Mowbray Distributor Road (NEMMDR).

The closure of Burton Road, Melton, in January this year

There were widespread complaints during January’s closure due to many drivers ignoring diversion signs directing them to use major roads around the road closure.

Instead large numbers of motorists and heavy goods drivers were travelling on unsuitable rural back roads to save time on their journey.

But County Hall says it has learned lessons from that closure period and it has taken steps to ensure more traffic uses proper diversion routes by installing better signage as well as monitoring cameras at Little Dalby to deter HGV usage there.

Temporary weight restrictions and 30mph speed limits will be enforced on rural roads and any damaged carriageway caused by the closure will be quickly repaired.

A letter from the county council to more than 6,000 local residents states: “As part of our commitment to minimise disruption we have listened to feedback and concerns raised during the previous Burton Road closure that took place in January 2024.

"We have liaised with the Parish Council, Emergency Services and Public Transport operators, together with major local businesses.

"We have also expanded our delivery of these letters.

“We have programmed the closure to be carried out during the school summer holidays to reduce the impact of the closure for local commuters and parents picking up / dropping off at school.

"Due to the scale of work required, the closure does extend into the school term before the school summer holidays, but the programme has been kept to a minimum and timed so that the works are completed, and road reopened for the new school term towards the end of August.”

County Hall say contractors, Galliford Try, expect to complete all works needed for this roundabout for the NEMMD and that no further closures of Burton Road would be required.

“A full road closure is required to safely complete the new roundabout construction works as part of the NEMMDR project.,” their letter to residents explains.

“This work cannot be carried out using a partial lane closure due to the position of the new roundabout and the need to completely remove the existing road either side of the new roundabout.

"This work will require excavations over 1.2m deep on, and adjacent to, the alignment of the existing road; in order to build the new carriageway, which will be at a different level to the existing.”