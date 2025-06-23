Edward Argar, MP for Melton & Syston

Planning policy and development in our communities is an issue that always generates strong views from people.

The Planning and Infrastructure Bill has just completed its House of Commons stages before heading to the House of Lords.

I have significant concerns about the way it seeks to reduce the role of local elected councillors in deciding applications.

Local councillors, elected by and accountable to their communities, and who understand those local communities are often best-placed to judge the merits of a new planning application, and its sustainability.

Further removing more of that process from them, to unelected officials, risks further weakening that accountability, and the acceptance that, even when someone does not get the outcome they want, the process has been open, and has involved democratically elected members.

Similarly, I recently voted for amendments to the Bill that would protect high quality agricultural land from being turned into solar farms – an issue of very real concern locally near Melton in light of the proposals for solar farms near to Freeby.

I have previously met with local people who will be affected by these proposals, and recently, along with local MBC councillor David Chubb, met with the local CPRE branch chairman to discuss solar farms, and these proposals.

I can entirely appreciate local residents’ concerns at the impact this would potentially have on them, and the countryside in the vicinity, and that it is in the wrong place. I will work closely with Councillor Chubb and the local community in the coming months to help ensure their voices are heard loud and clear.

I also voted for an amendment to the Bill that would protect villages from being merged into each other as a result of new developments, and would seek to protect the character and setting of historic villages from the impacts of new developments; and to strengthen Environmental Delivery Plans to provide for more effective and swifter conservation measures to help protect our environment when development does take place.

I was deeply disappointed that the Government opposed all of these changes, and they were voted down by Labour MPs, but I will continue to press for measures that will improve the Bill, make sure local voices are heard, and that help to protect our villages, rural landscapes, and nature from unsustainable over-development.

I have always taken the view that where an application is of a scale that potentially will fundamentally alter the nature and character of a community or area, or place an unsustainable and unmet pressure on local services, like GP surgeries, roads, or school places, it is right I help ensure residents’ voices are heard by the relevant council when residents make representations to me.

I support development where it meets a genuine local need, and delivers the right houses, of the right sort, in the right place to deliver on that meeting that need, but that development must be genuinely sustainable.

I fear, however, that what is proposed in this Bill risks fundamentally altering the character of our towns, our villages, and our green and pleasant land here in Melton and the villages.

That is why I voted against this Bill as its currently proposed, and call on the Government to think again, and place local voices and communities at the heart of this legislation.