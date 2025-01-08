Waterfield Leisure Centre (left) and Melton Sports Village - hundreds of solar panels could soon be installed on their roofs

Hundreds of solar panels could soon be installed on the roofs of Melton Mowbray’s two leisure centres.

Councillors will next week discuss proposals for the green renewable power schemes at Waterfield Leisure Centre and Melton Sports Village (MSV).

The plans show that 125 panels will be mounted at an angle on flat roofs at Waterfield – they will be partly visible from Dalby Road but it is not considered this would have a significant impact on the appearance of the building.

Proposals for MSV provide for 110 solar panels installed on the south-facing roof slope.

Due to the slope of the roof, the panels would be visible from the car park but, due to the existing materials and finishes of the existing building, they would not be considered to impact on the amenity of the area.

Details of the plans for both sites will be discussed by members of Melton Borough Council’s planning committee on Thursday January 16.