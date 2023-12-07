A holiday park near Melton is celebrating being given a prestigious environmental excellence award.

Frisby Lakes Lodge Park, which is close to Frisby, Asfordby and Hoby, is the recipient of the Green Apple Environment Awards for environmental best practice in the innovation and sustainable development category.

The awarding body was launched in 1994 as an international, independent, non-profit, non-political, environment group, dedicated to recognising, rewarding and promoting environmental best practice around the world.

Tori Hart, from the business, said: “Frisby Lakes Lodge Park is the only holiday park development in the UK to win this award.

"Our environmental ethos is a huge part of what we do, we will continue to develop the site and increase the biodiversity of the nature reserve.”