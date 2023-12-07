News you can trust since 1859
Holiday park wins prestigious green award

A holiday park near Melton is celebrating being given a prestigious environmental excellence award.
By Nick Rennie
Published 7th Dec 2023, 13:05 GMT
Updated 7th Dec 2023, 13:06 GMT
Frisby Lakes Lodge Park

Frisby Lakes Lodge Park, which is close to Frisby, Asfordby and Hoby, is the recipient of the Green Apple Environment Awards for environmental best practice in the innovation and sustainable development category.

The awarding body was launched in 1994 as an international, independent, non-profit, non-political, environment group, dedicated to recognising, rewarding and promoting environmental best practice around the world.

Tori Hart, from the business, said: “Frisby Lakes Lodge Park is the only holiday park development in the UK to win this award.

"Our environmental ethos is a huge part of what we do, we will continue to develop the site and increase the biodiversity of the nature reserve.”

Frisby Lakes Lodge Park, which is run by Finlog Developments, was recognised in the award for its sustainable practices, such as advanced wastewater treatment, renewable energy solutions and eco-friendly construction methods.

