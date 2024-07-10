A Leicestershire County Council's highways team carries out summer maintenance on a local road

Highways teams are about to launch their extensive programme of summer maintenance on the Leicestershire road network.

County Hall is spending £2.7 million dropping ‘surface dressing’ on more than 760,000 square metres of road – the equivalent of more than 100 football pitches.

Over the next few weeks, motorists will notice the many roads they use every day being covered with a layer of chippings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Surface dressing is applied in a moving ‘train’, where a tanker sprays bitumen binder on a clean, dry road surface, then stone chippings are spread from a chipper following behind.

After a second spread of chippings from another lorry, a rolling machine embeds the stones into the bitumen.

While some loose stones can remain on the road surface for about a week, the council now has a sweeping programme in place following the new surface dressing to combat this.

Around 11,000 tonnes of stones will be used as they carry out this work across the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Surface dressing is carried out throughout summer until the end of August, as the process relies on warm, dry weather to allow materials to embed into the road surface more easily.

Roads in the Melton area due to be treated are at Asfordby, Croxton Kerrial, Harston, Kirby Bellars, Knipton, Leesthorpe, Little Dalby, Wymeswold, Thurmaston and Barkby.

Councillor Ozzy O'Shea, cabinet member for highways and transport said: “Surface dressing helps improve the condition of our roads across the county, saving the council money by proactively repairing surfaces, which helps to prevent more costly repairs further down the line.

“Working hard to maintain and preserve more than 2,700 miles of road, our expert team ensures that Leicestershire motorists keep moving all year round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In our highways’ teams, planning ahead is hugely important - implementing surface dressing every summer helps to increase the lifespan of our roads by up to ten years.

“We thank our teams for working so hard on this operation but we also appreciate the support of residents, who help make our job easier when we work in their local areas.”