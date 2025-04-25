Traffic congestion has been an issue in Melton

Highways officials are having a rethink about a lane closure in Melton Mowbray after complaints by motorists.

Long tailbacks have built up after the left hand lane on Norman Way – leading up to the Thorpe Road/Thorpe End/Saxby Road junction – was closed off on Wednesday following the closure of the A607 at Thorpe Arnold due to construction of a roundabout for the new bypass.

Drivers attempting to turn left into Thorpe Road have had to use the central lane along with traffic heading towards Saxby Road, leading to major congestion yesterday and today.

A number of residents contacted the Melton Times to voice their frustration with the set-up as they said it was hampering their journeys to busy places like Melton Mowbray Hospital, Melton Building Supplies, Tesco supermarket and Brownlow Primary School, which are all off Thorpe Road.

A spokeswoman for Leicestershire County Council told the Melton Times this afternoon (Friday): "Turning restrictions at Norman Way and Thorpe Road have been put in place to manage HGV traffic during the closure of the A607, which is currently closed due to ongoing work associated with the NEMMDR.”

“There is a full diversion in place, with access to businesses and properties maintained.

"Following feedback on traffic impacts, officers are reviewing the traffic management plan for the closure on site and will look to manage HGV routing by alternative means if possible."

The A607 was closed, between Thorpe Arnold and Melton Mowbray Golf Club, early on Wednesday morning until June 22.

Roundabout four on the Melton Mowbray Distributor is being constructed during the closure.