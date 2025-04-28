Highways officials have a rethink after Norman Way congestion

A sign on Norman Way advertising the A607 closure with the left hand lane reopened again to traffic heading to Thorpe RoadA sign on Norman Way advertising the A607 closure with the left hand lane reopened again to traffic heading to Thorpe Road
Highways officials were forced into a traffic management rethink after major congestion built up on Norman Way.

The issue was linked to the A607 being closed last Wednesday – between Thorpe Arnold and Melton Mowbray Golf Club – to enable a roundabout to be built for the Melton Mowbray Distributor Road.

Leicestershire County Council highways closed the left hand lane on Norman Way - at the Thorpe Road/Thorpe End/Saxby Road junction – to restrict the number of HGVs going to Thorpe Road and the A607.

But this led to a high number of vehicles being restricted to the middle lane on Norman Way at what is one of the busiest town junctions.

A number of residents complained to the Melton Times and when we reported these to County Hall the authority said it was having a rethink.

And at the weekend the left hand lane on Norman Way was reopened, leading to much smoother traffic flows.

Before the decision was made, a county council spokeswoman told the Melton Times: "Following feedback on traffic impacts, officers are reviewing the traffic management plan for the closure on site and will look to manage HGV routing by alternative means if possible."

Access is maintained to Thorpe Road during the closure of the A607, which will be in place until June 22.

The easier access off Norman Way is a relief for many with Melton Mowbray Hospital, Brownlow Primary School, Melton Building Supplies, Tesco supermarket, the Post Office sorting depot, the cemetery and large housing estates all located off Thorpe Road.

