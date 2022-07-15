Highest annual number of homes built in Melton for 30 years

Latest Melton news

There were 365 properties built last year in the district, including 49 classed as ‘affordable’ houses.

Cabinet members on Melton Borough Council welcomed the news at their latest meeting with the figure being well above the target of 245 set out in the Local Plan.

The council say the scale of the new builds endorses the terms of the Local Plan, which the council designed to govern development in the borough up to 2036.

On the housing figures, Councillor Rob Bindloss, portfolio holder for growth and regeneration, said: “This is excellent news for our communities.

"With the population increasing we are managing to provide vital homes in the borough and throughout Leicestershire, doing our bit to ease the housing crisis.

“Having new, high quality homes being built in Melton, strengthens the borough’s appeal as a great place to live, work and invest in.”

He added: "We are committed to supporting sustainable growth and investment into the area.

"Building homes creates additional construction jobs, encourages investment and increases spend in our local economy.

"Having an up-to-date Local Plan and a deliverable five-year housing land supply is essential to ensure that this excellent level of housing delivery can continue, attracting more people and businesses to our borough which in turn will support our local economy.”