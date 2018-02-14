Help us to clean up Melton borough

A campaign has been launched this week to clean up unsightly areas across the Melton borough.

The Melton Times has teamed up with the council to identify and deal with grot spots in our town and villages.

The Council is appealing for volunteers to take part in the event and encouraging and supporting businesses, community groups, schools and individuals who want to do their bit to help, by clearing up litter in the borough’s streets, parks and green open spaces.

The Melton Times will be playing our part by publishing photographs of particularly dirty areas of the borough nominated by our readers.

The initiative has been timed to coincide with the national ‘Great British Spring Clean’ initiative organised by the Keep Britain Tidy Group, which takes place from March 2 to 4.

Council leader, Councillor Joe Orson, said: “The Great British Spring Clean is about everyone working together to clean up the litter that can have an adverse effect on our landscapes and communities, and we’re delighted to be taking part by bringing people together to tackle an issue that so many people care passionately about.

“Your support will help improve the environment on your doorstep, eliminating litter and creating cleaner greener places for everyone.”

Schools in the borough are also invited to take part in a poetry competition, ‘My litter poem’, which will allow pupils to demonstrate their artistic flair.

The winning poem will be printed in the Melton Times and used in various council environmental information leaflets and there will also be a prize for the victorious poet.

If you know of a particular area which looks neglected and would benefit from a well deserved spring clean then let us know.

The ‘grot spot’ may require a litter pick, weeding, sweeping or just a general tidy up.

You can email details, including photographs, if you have any, to wastemanagement@melton.gov.uk and nick.rennie@jpress.co.uk for it to be featured in the paper.

As part of the clean-up campaign, there will be a community litter pick drive on Friday March 2. Residents are invited to take part by emailing wastemanagement@melton.gov.uk and meeting at 10am at Drummond Walk.