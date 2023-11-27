Views are being sought from residents, local business, community groups and other organisations across the Melton borough to help shape a new local strategy to tackle climate change.

Latest news from the Melton borough

The proposed strategy has been developed by the borough council following feedback from a public consultation which took place last year.

It provides a plan to reduce local greenhouse gas emissions throughout the whole borough and adapt to our changing climate by considering a variety of different aspects, such as transport, housing, waste and the local economy, as well as protecting nature and the natural environment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The council is encouraging residents and businesses to share their views on each section of the proposed strategy by taking part in a consultation.

Councillor Margaret Glancy, deputy leader of the council and portfolio holder for governance, environment and regulatory services, said: “We are committed to leading our communities to a cleaner, greener future.

"Whilst we will continue our work to further reduce our own emissions and become a more sustainable organisation, this strategy will set out goals that support the whole borough to accelerate action across and tackle climate change together.

“We encourage everyone to share their feedback on this community-based strategy and help shape the climate actions that will be prioritised locally.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The consultation is open until 11.59pm on Wednesday January 31.

Click HERE to complete the survey online to help the council save paper and reduce emissions.