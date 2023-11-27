Have your say on Melton's new climate change strategy
The proposed strategy has been developed by the borough council following feedback from a public consultation which took place last year.
It provides a plan to reduce local greenhouse gas emissions throughout the whole borough and adapt to our changing climate by considering a variety of different aspects, such as transport, housing, waste and the local economy, as well as protecting nature and the natural environment.
The council is encouraging residents and businesses to share their views on each section of the proposed strategy by taking part in a consultation.
Councillor Margaret Glancy, deputy leader of the council and portfolio holder for governance, environment and regulatory services, said: “We are committed to leading our communities to a cleaner, greener future.
"Whilst we will continue our work to further reduce our own emissions and become a more sustainable organisation, this strategy will set out goals that support the whole borough to accelerate action across and tackle climate change together.
“We encourage everyone to share their feedback on this community-based strategy and help shape the climate actions that will be prioritised locally.”
The consultation is open until 11.59pm on Wednesday January 31.
Click HERE to complete the survey online to help the council save paper and reduce emissions.
Completed paper consultations should be returned to Melton Borough Council Parkside Offices, Station Approach, Burton Street, Melton Mowbray, LE13 1GH before the consultation closure date.