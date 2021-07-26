Have your say on developer contributions in the Melton borough

Latest borough council news EMN-210726-154310001

When housebuilders and property developers create new schemes they are required to fund important infrastructure to support the influx of new people in the community.

This includes roads such as the Melton Mowbray Distributor Road (MMDR), open spaces including parkland, improvements in health and leisure facilities, schools, waste and recycling.

Melton Borough Council is drawing up a Developer Contributions supplementary planning document (SPD) which will shape how the authority secures funds for such infrastructure through the planning applications it deals with.

And the council has this week launched a public consultation into how it will look, with comments required to be made by 5pm on September 6.

Leader, Councillor Joe Orson said: “Developer contributions are such an integral part of supporting the growth of the borough, ensuring that, through growth, Melton remains a great place to live.

“The publication of the draft Developer Contributions supplementary planning document continues to show Melton Borough Council’s commitment in supporting Leicestershire County Council in the implementation of vital infrastructure such as the much-needed distributor road, extending schools and building new schools.”

The issue has been in the news in recent weeks with a wrangle between the borough council and Leicestershire County Council over government funding of £15million towards a southern link to the MMDR.

The county had decided to reject the grant because it was not confident the money could be recouped through contribtions from developers due to build thousands of new homes in that part of town.

It looks likes the money will now be accepted after the borough council gave assurances it would secure the developer money.

The document being consulted upon should give clarity to future developments which rely on contributions from housebuilders.

Councillor Orson added: “This is a key opportunity for residents across the borough to provide feedback on how the council will fund relevant infrastructure to support the future growth of the borough.

“Therefore, I would encourage people to engage with us during this consultation.”

Three drop-in consultation events will take place via Zoom - these will give the opportunity to those who have read the document to pose questions to officers involved in the production of the Developer Contributions SPD.

There will be also two public events on Thursday August 12 and one for developers and planning agents the day before.