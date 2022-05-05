Have your say on council plans for net zero carbon emissions by 2045

Leicestershire County Council's headquarters at Glenfield

County Hall has launched a three-month public consultation and inviting people to comment on how changing the way they travel, how they run and maintain their homes, and how what they buy from day-to-day can help to protect the environment.

Key elements in the net zero action plan include reducing carbon emissions generated by transport, cutting energy use in buildings, as well as improving energy efficiency and sourcing more renewable options.

The council’s strategy also supports businesses to go green, helps communities to tackle climate change and ramps up the removal and storage of carbon in natural systems like soil and forests.

Councillor Blake Pain, cabinet member for the environment and the green agenda, said: “We’re a green council.

"That’s why we’re consulting on our draft strategy and action plan, and joining forces with residents, councils, businesses, universities and others in the race to net zero.

“We can’t tackle these challenges alone.

"Everyone in the county has a part to play in helping us to get to net zero by 2045.

“We can make a big difference and I would urge people to get involved.

"By having your say, you’ll be shaping a cleaner, greener and healthier Leicestershire for future generations.”