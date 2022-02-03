Have your say on climate change issues for the Melton borough

Latest council news EMN-211230-124744001

An online survey has been launched today (Thursday) and will run until April 30.

Throughout the consultation period, the council will be holding numerous engagement events with various groups and individuals, listening to local people and understanding what they want to see happen locally.

In particular, the council wants to hear about things local people are already doing or want to do, plus the changes they want to see within their communities, both big and small.

Feedback will help shape and influence what the council does and how it will engage and work together with local people in the future.

It will also help with the development of a Climate Change Strategy, a longer term plan to set out how the authority will meet its climate and environmental ambitions.

Councillor Alison Freer, portfolio holder for climate, access and engagement, said, “Climate change impacts all of us in one way or another.

“We acknowledge the role we have to play in reducing our own emissions and will continue to make meaningful changes in this area.

“However, we also need to understand the climate priorities of our local residents, businesses and organisations to ensure local conversations about climate change can continue, empowering, enabling and supporting all residents to take actions to address it.”

Councillor Freer added: “This consultation period is the first step in a long process and aims to build local relationships, so we can collectively pull together to tackle climate change and protect our natural environment.

“Each and every one of our residents’ views matter and we encourage everyone to respond.”

Go to www.melton.gov.uk/consultations to have a say by completing the online survey.