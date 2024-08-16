"Making it easier to use public transport, as well as walking, cycling and wheeling is fundamental to this plan.”

The junction of Asfordby Road with Nottingham Road and Norman Way in Melton

Residents across Leicestershire are being urged to give their views on how transport issues should be addressed up to 2040.

County Hall has launched the consultation on its fourth Local Transport Plan (LTP4) Core Document – the first of three phases which will set out the council’s vision and objectives for transport up to 2050.

LTP4 aims to boost greener travel and improve connectivity across Leicestershire, putting transport front and centre in a mission to develop cleaner, greener and healthier communities.

The plan’s five core themes are: enabling health and wellbeing; protecting the environment; delivering economic growth; enhancing our transport network’s resilience and embracing innovation.

Leicestershire’s population is growing faster than the national and East Midlands average.

The projected rise is from 713,000 to 830,000 by 2043, with over 65s as the largest age group.

Councillor Ozzy O'Shea, cabinet member for highways and transport comments: “LTP4 is our most community-focused transport plan to date.

"We’re striving to understand and tackle challenges our communities face, meeting their needs now and into the future, reflecting their goals and aspirations. It’s vital that we hear your feedback through this new consultation.

"We recognise that many of us no longer travel to the office by car every morning rush hour, preferring to work from home and travelling instead at weekends for leisure.

"An ageing population relies heavily on public transport for health and independence. Our transport strategies must reflect your realities.”

He added: "Environmental challenges have never been more urgent.

"We know that poor air quality is a serious contributor to ill health and so we must initiate widespread behaviour change which takes as many vehicles off the road as possible.

"Making it easier to use public transport, as well as walking, cycling and wheeling is fundamental to this plan.”

An up-to-date Local Transport Plan which reflects the county’s communities’ unique needs helps with the development of a strategic case and narrative to secure funding, now and in future.

Feedback from the consultation will be collated and used to inform the next stage of our transport plan.

Click HERE to have a say on the on the consultation, which runs until Monday September 23.