Have a say on how new Melton developments are designed

Latest council news EMN-211006-130016001

Melton Borough Council is urged people to get involved in their public consultation into preferred content in the key Design of Development Supplementary Planning Document (SPD).

You can take part by attending live online engagement events or by completing a short questionnaire.

Deputy leader, Councillor Leigh Higgins, who is cabinet portfolio holder for growth and prosperity, said: “Melton has a rich and diverse history that has helped to shape the places we cherish.

“Alongside this, we must embrace the changing demands of residents, and their families, to ensure that we create new developments that will be valued, relevant and useful in the future.

“Good design is a means of ensuring that new developments are a good fit with the environment and create beautiful and resilient places.

“This document provides you with the tools to design better developments that are in line with the aspirations and objectives of the Melton Local Plan, and that will increase the quality, value and desirability of our borough’s housing and pride in the communities we create.

“Together we can help build a better Melton.”

Two consultation events will take place via Zoom, on July 6 from 6pm to 8pm and on July 15, from 1pm to 3pm.

They will include a short presentation followed by a Q&A session, giving the opportunity to pose questions to the consultants and officers involved in the production of the SPD.

Residents can join the Zoom meeting by using the following details: meeting ID - 896 5527 1421 and password - 626698.