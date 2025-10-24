An artist impression of what the planned three-storey retirement apartments block will look like off Scalford Road IMAGE Google StreetView

Councillors were keen to stipulate a minimum age for occupants when they gave the green light last night (Thursday) to the building of 38 retirement apartments on a disused Melton Mowbray car park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Melton Borough Council approved the planning application from Morro Partnerships for the Scalford Road scheme, which will also include eight other standalone homes.

Members of the planning committee voted to add a condition that sole residents in the retirement properties are aged at least 60 and that one of the residents fits that age requirement in a couple or a family group living there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Elaine Holmes told the meeting: “I think there should be no-one younger than 60 living there.

The entrance to the disused Melton car park where retirement apartments and standalone homes will be built IMAGE Google StreetView

"In the past we’ve had younger people, especially at Asfordby, who have been incredibly difficult after being put in an older residential area and it’s been very disruptive.”

The borough council decided to sell off the car park land because it had not be very cost-effective when it was used for parking and the authority is keen to maximise its assets to have more money available for local services.

The developers will build the 38 self-contained apartments in a three-storey L-shaped block – 29 of them with one bedroom and the other nine with two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The eight other homes will be a mix of detached, semis and terraced properties – six with three bedrooms and two with two.

Nick Cox, agent for the developers, told councillors: “The retirement apartments will be geared towards individuals with assisted needs although no care services will be offered within the building itself.

"Housing 21 will deliver the building under a social rent tenure which will help with the specific need in Melton Mowbray.”

He added: “Due to our collaborative working with Melton Borough Council the development will be an attractive addition to Melton town centre and help to rejuvenate a brownfield redundant piece of land.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The developers have agreed to pay nearly £34k towards local GP health services, almost £4k to waste management services and £951 to local library facilities.

At least three of the properties on the site will be designated ‘affordable’ homes.

An existing vehicle access into the site, almost opposite to the junction of Northfield Close, will be used with some safety improvements.