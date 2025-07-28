The boarded up bridge at Melton Country Park which has been closed to the public since it was damaged in the January floods

The green light has been given by councillors for funding to be released for the flood-damaged bridge in Melton Country Park to be replaced.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We reported earlier this month that £200,000 needed to be set aside for the work because Melton Borough Council wanted to future-proof the bridge, which has been closed to the public since January.

And at Thursday’s latest full council meeting there was unanimous agreement to press ahead with the project for the good of park users.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ‘Stepping Stones’ bridge had been insured for £150,000 but the insurers offered only £80k for repairs and because a full replacement is required the council will need to help fund the remainder.

Councillors agreed to allocate £200,000 to the capital programme budget with the council potentially liable to pay up to £125,000 of that – the remainder will come from a combination of the insurance pay-out, the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, the Rural England Prosperity Fund, developer Section 106 money and capital receipts.

It was confirmed at the meeting that the council did challenge the insurers before the final figure was arrived at and that local contractors will be able to tender for the bridge works.

Before the vote was taken, Councillor Margaret Glancy, portfolio holder for environmental issues, told the meeting: “Should council tonight agree to adding this reinstatement of the bridge to the capital programme we can commence the process of obtaining a permit to undertake works from the Environment Agency which may take up to three months and, concurrently to the permit application, preparatory work will take place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is intended that by the end of August the surveying and design work will have been completed.

"It is essential that we carry out this work without too much delay and to enable this to happen, due to the uncertainties of the total cost, an amount has been included for any unforeseen additional costs.

"I believe the replacement of the bridge demonstrates how important the country park is to us all and our joint-commitment to improving and maintaining our green spaces as they are so important for the health and wellbeing of our communities.”

Opposition leader, Councillor Ronan Browne, said the Conservative group was ‘fully supportive’ of the work being done to replace the bridge.