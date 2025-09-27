Going green: Embrace net zero and help to save the  planet

Aiming for Net zero (photo: adobe)

​I keep hearing the cost of net zero is really expensive – is it true? The short answer is definitely not because the key message of any environmentalist is to stop waste: Energy efficiency, recycling and reusing materials, cutting food waste, less plastic packing and more sharing things with friends and family saves money and resources.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What is good for the environment is good for our health and wellbeing.

For example, walking or cycling instead of jumping in the car not only saves money on fuel, but it gets us out and about in nature. Also, exercise is one of the key ingredients for a healthy body and mind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, the more of us who use public transport, the less air pollution there will be in our community. My electric bike is incredibly fun, saves on parking and it has increased my confidence to use two wheels. Meanwhile, second-hand, electric cars are cost-comparable to petrol or diesel equivalent models to purchase and saves, on average, a whopping £1,600 a year for drivers plus removes toxic tail-pipe emissions.

For water bills, it’s best to have a water meter if your home has lots of empty bedrooms or you use water wisely. Short showers instead of baths save water and heating costs

and flushing the toilet less by using a bin for waste also cuts consumption.

Turning off gadgets on standby such as game consols, microwaves and TVs reduces ‘vampire’ energy and ensuring washing machines and dishwashers are full and you select the ‘eco’ setting will help cut your direct debits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cavity or solid-wall insulation will improve the thermal efficiency of your home and

therefore, reduce your gas or oil bills while having a warm and cosy home. Grants are available for wall and loft insulation for those on certain benefits.

Solar panels are far more efficient and cheaper to install than a decade ago, plus you can sell the power you don’t use at home back into the local network.

The British Isles are one of the windiest places in Europe, particularly offshore, which is why over half our power last year came from home-grown, British energy including, solar, hydro and wind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wind power is one of the cheapest forms of electricity generation and improves energy security as this renewable resource replaces expensive and imported gas. North Sea oil and gas reserves are dwindling, yet we the taxpayers, must pay for the clean up cost of oil rigs – despite the vast profits fossil fuel execs earn.

Achieving net zero means cutting carbon pollution, using state of the art technology and safeguarding our livelihoods and protecting the future for the next generation. The impacts of climate change are costly and deadly with insurance premiums constantly rising as extreme weather increases making food harder to grow and even more expensive. Net zero industries added £83 billion to the UK economy, and is growing at ten per cent a year.

Meanwhile, damage to our economy from global warming could be eight per cent of GDP by 2070 according to the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as a moral imperative to reduce harm and clean up the air we breathe, going green makes excellent business sense. So please ignore the myths.

Climate solutions are the future.

Celebrity spot

The late Hollywood legend Robert Redford was a committed environmentalist.

He said: “This is our only planet, our only life source.

"I want to be in and around nature. The most sacred thing we ever had was choice. I wanted to do what every I could to make a difference.

"The future is about young people like my son and his son. What are you going to say to your kids about the earth we’ve left them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Green swap

Swap buying new clothes for a wardrobe declutter (photo: adobe). Take everything out to see how may clothes you already have but don’t wear. Donate anything that doesn’t fit, find a local seamstress to repair tears and hang up the rest in colour order.

​Tips to get your home and garden winter ready

As the temperatures drop, it’s important to get your home and garden winter ready.

This will improve your comfort as the cold nights draw in, reduce energy bills, and help keep you safe during super storms.

Have your boiler serviced and if it’s a combi boiler (instant hot water and no hot water tank) then turn the temperature of the water flowing to your taps and radiators down to 60C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not only will the condensing boiler operate more efficiently, it will burn less gas at

saving money and pollution.

Make sure your heating is only ‘on’ when needed at around 19C and use radiator valves (TRVs) to reduce heat in rooms rarely used, such as spare bedrooms. A simple task is to replace any window seals and block draughts around doors, chimneys, and floors.

Insulation tape, floor grout and chimney balloons are very cheap so well worth investing the time to fill the gaps and keep the heat in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Loft insulation, to 30cm depth, especially if you don’t have any will help you clear out clutter and stop heating the night sky. Visit the charity One Home to find out more: Costs and savings | One Home.

If your boiler needs replacing, then consider a clean and efficient heat pump. These are an environmentally friendly way to heat your home and there’s a free £7.5k Government grant – the boiler upgrade scheme (BUS) – available Clean energy – Clean Energy Homepage.

As we burn more petrol and gas, floods are unfortunately increasing due to heavier rainfall and super storms. Check if your house is at risk and sign up to Environment Agency flood alerts.

This simple measure provides early warning so you have time to rescue loved ones, pets and valuables. The damage caused by cold and dirty water is expensive but also heart breaking so invest in property flood resilient (PFR) equipment, such as air brick covers and flood barriers, if needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Outside, ensure gutters and drains are clear and if you have a big tree nearby, contact a tree surgeon to prune overhanging branches – cutting them back once the leaves have fallen off. To find a qualified contractor, contact the Arboricultural Association.

Autumn is a great time to be planting trees, hedges, bulbs and seeds before the winter frost sets in.

Finally, every home should have a black box in case of a black out. This is a simple grab bag in case of an emergency that contains torches, battery packs, candles, matches, wind up radio, insurance documents, games, spare warm clothes, long-life food that doesn’t need heating and water bottles. As extreme weather increases, being prepared for flash floods or power cuts is a very good idea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fact or fiction

70 per cent of athletes report that climate change is impacting their training and competitions. FACT. World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said: “Government’s haven’t really stepped up to the plate and athletes enduring over 30C and humidity above 90 per cent is going to hit their performances and are probably putting them at risk as well.”

​