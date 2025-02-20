The giant rail bridge for Melton bypass being dropped over the track at Lag Lane

A giant bridge has been installed over the railway line as part of the project to build’s Melton Mowbray’s partial bypass.

The 48-metre-long structure crosses the Birmingham to Peterborough train line at Lag Lane – four steel girders weighing approximately 150 tonnes per pair were lifted into place using a highly-specialised crane.

The crane is the only one of its kind in the UK and it meant engineers from contractors, Galliford Try, were able to quickly and safely install the rail bridge.

This was the fourth and final major structure on the North East Melton Mowbray Distributor Road (NEMMDR) route, following completion of two 15-metre long road bridges and a 54-metre long bridge over the River Eye last year.

The bypass – connecting the A606 Nottingham Road to the north of Melton with the A606 Burton Road – is on schedule to be open to traffic early next year.

Councillor Ozzy O’Shea, cabinet member for Leicestershire County Council’s highways and transport, said: “It’s incredibly exciting to see Melton’s rail bridge main structure lifted in place.

“This is an important milestone in a large-scale county council road project - we’re focussed on completing the remaining work, bringing us even closer to opening the NEMMDR to the public.

This new route will enable huge reductions in town centre traffic, improved air quality and greater access to employment and economic growth. It’s a crucial investment for the busy, growing town of Melton Mowbray.”

The giant NEMMDR rail bridge installed over the railway at Lag Lane

The project is being delivered by Galliford Try on behalf of the county council.

The original cost of the 7.1km single carriageway NEMMDR was £63.5million but it has risen sharply to just over £125million due to inflation and rising construction costs.

Elizabeth Bell, operations director for the firm’s Infrastructure business, commented: “Congratulations to all involved with the successful bridge lift that marks the excellent progress the team is making on the MMDR scheme.

“The fantastic collaboration between all involved demonstrates why the MMDR project is becoming an exemplar for our business, and we look forward to continuing to work with all stakeholders to complete the scheme.”

Click HERE to watch a time-lapse video of the crane lifting the bridge structure into place.