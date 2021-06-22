Fresh hope for crucial Melton bypass funding

The route of the approved Melton Mowbray Distributor Road (MMDR), connecting north, east and south, and how it would join with the planned southern link section EMN-210614-113312001

Leicestershire County Council was planning to pull the plug on the £15million Housing Infrastructure Funding (HIF) contribution towards a south link to Melton’s approved bypass because it said it could not afford to forward fund the £55million cost of infrastructure for the scheme.

An angry Melton Borough Council launched an online petition last week calling for public support to get the county to reconsider and it had nearly 2,500 signatories when it was delivered to the county council.

Letters urging County Hall to accept the money were also sent to the authority by Robert Jenrick, Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, by Melton MP Alicia Kearns and also by other district council leaders across Leicestershire.

And, this afternoon, county council leader Nick Rushton, told cabinet colleagues the item had been withdrawn from the agenda.

He told them: “The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government have helpfully offered to work with the county council to see if we can find a way if the HIF grant can be accepted and I am pleased to take up their offer.

“This will be one last push.”

This afternoon’s development was immediately welcomed by MP. Mrs Kearns, who said: “All levels of government must work together for the communities that we serve. “And I’ve always been forthright in my view that Meltonians need the MMDR to be delivered in full to unlock the bright future that Melton deserves.

“So I welcome Leicestershire County Council’s decision today not to reject the £15m Government grant needed to make the whole bypass a reality, and to re-open conversations with the Ministry for Housing and Local Government, and Melton Borough Council to find a way forward.

“I want to thank the almost 2,500 people who signed the petition, and all those who wrote to the County Council to urge them to back Melton. Together with Melton Borough Council and the Government we have made the case these past few weeks that the Government grant should not be rejected.

“We’re so close to securing this bypass, and we cannot afford to kick this decision down the road again. I hope that all parties can come together quickly and work with the support of Government to make the MMDR a reality.