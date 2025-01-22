Floods Minister Emma Hardy MP and Melton & Syston MP Edward Argar pictured today at Brentingby Dam

The Floods Minister made a surprise visit to Melton today (Wednesday) to thank responders who helped those affected by the devastating flooding in the area earlier this month.

Emma Hardy wanted to see first hand how the heavy rain and quick thaw led to Leicestershire being one of the worst hit counties in the UK.

The Minister also visited Brentingby Dam – a flood storage basin – which was in action during the floods and protected properties downstream in Melton Mowbray and further afield.

The government has announced plans to invest £2.4 billion to build and upgrade flood defences protecting homes and business across the country, including in the midlands.

Floods Minister Emma Hardy MP meets responders and Environment Agency employees in Melton today

Ms Hardy said: “My thoughts are with all those whose homes and businesses have been affected by the recent flooding in Melton Mowbray and wider Leicestershire.

“I pay tribute to the emergency services and first responders across the region for their continuous and dedicated work to keep communities safe.

“There is much more work needed to be done to protect homes which is why we are investing £2.4 billion to build and maintain flood defences, which will help protect homes and businesses across the country and in Leicestershire.”

She saw the impact of recent flooding on the local community and spoke with Environment Agency teams who are leading on the recovery work.

Floods Minister Emma Hardy and Melton & Syston MP Edward Argar meeting Environment Agency employees in Melton today

During the visit, the Minister met with responders who have been out on the ground, operating flood defences, protecting more than 2,000 homes and businesses, issuing flood warnings and supporting the community.

River levels and flows were similar to Storm Henk in Leicestershire, with several gauges exceeding highest recorded levels.

The Environment Agency currently estimates that around 948 properties were flooded in Leicestershire and Rutland, and 18 in Nottinghamshire – it continues to monitor the forecast and impacts on river levels.

The current estimate of the number of properties protected from flooding in the area is 2,034.

Melton and Syston MP Edward Argar was also at the meeting after asking the Floods Minister to address local flooding issues.

He told the Melton Times: “I've met people across the constituency who've been affected by the flooding, and know just what a dreadful impact these floods have had.

“I'm grateful to all those who helped in the aftermath, and to the Flooding Minister for visiting Melton, to see the Brentingby dam flood defences with me and Environment Agency officials, to speak to local people, and for having a constructive discussion with me here in Melton to listen to our local concerns.”

The MP added: “I reiterated to the Minister my calls for clarity on what actually happened to cause this; pressed on what more can be done to reduce flood risk locally; for the government to look at simplifying which organisation is responsible for what when it comes to flooding; to consider possible links between over-development and increased flood risk; and for the government to release Flood Recovery Framework funding to help our communities recover.

"Tackling flooding and flood risk in our communities remains a top priority for me in my work as Melton and Syston's local MP, working with our local councils and others on local measures, but also continuing to press the government to help support our communities to reduce flood risk locally."