Drivers are being advised not to attempt to drive through flooded roads this morning (Monday) with snow and heavy rain causing chaos throughout the Melton area.

One of the worst affected locations is Asfordby, Asfordby Hill and Asfordby Valley where floods have left all roads in and out of the area impassable.

John Cousen, the Asfordby flood warden, posted on social media this morning: “We please stay at home, we are an island.”

Saxby Road, Asfordby Road and the A607 between Melton and Grantham are badly flooded, as are several locations on the A607 between Melton and Syston, including outside Brooksby College.

The flooded road at Asfordby Hill this morning IMAGE Daniel Gregory

Motorists are also advised to avoid the A6006 Melton to Loughborough road and the A606 at Langham.

Leicestershire Police posted on their X account: “Please be mindful when driving this morning.

"We are receiving high volumes of calls with vehicles getting stuck in flood water.

"Please do not attempt to drive through any flooded road.

The floods on Saxby Road this morning IMAGE Anna Ogonowska

“If you are stuck in flood water, please contact your recovery company in the first instance, and if it is safe to do so vacate your vehicle.

"In the event of an emergency please call 999.”

There is also severe flooding on the railway line between Leicester and Peterborough with services through Melton Mowbray currently suspended.

The Environment Agency currently has a number of Flood Warnings in place in the Melton area.

Cars struggling to get through the A6006 between Melton and Loughborough this morning PHOTO Stacey Prentice

These are at: Rearsby Brook at Rearsby; River Wreake at Frisby-on-the-Wreake; River Devon at Bottesford, Easthorpe, Muston and Woolsthorpe; River Wreake for mills at Hoby, Thrussington and Ratcliffe.

The agency warns that river levels are rising and it is monitoring these areas.