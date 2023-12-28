A Flood Alert has been issued for residents and farmers in villages to the west of Melton Mowbray.

Communities close to the River Wreake are being notified by the Environment Agency that river levels are high at the Frisby gauge due to heavy recent rainfall.

It says there is an imminent risk of flooding of roads and farmland in the area.

Areas most at risk are low-lying agricultural land and roads including Mill Lane and Water Lane at Frisby on the Wreake, Station Road at Thrussington, Broome Lane at Ratcliffe on the Wreake, plus farm land at Hoby, Brooksby, Thrussington, Ratcliffe and Syston.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said today (Thursday): “Further rainfall is forecast over the next 24 hours.

“We are closely monitoring the situation.

“Please avoid using low-lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low-lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.”