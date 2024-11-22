Final approval given for dementia care home scheme at Pera

By Nick Rennie
Published 22nd Nov 2024, 15:43 GMT
A computer image illustrating the development at Pera Business Park in MeltonA computer image illustrating the development at Pera Business Park in Melton
A computer image illustrating the development at Pera Business Park in Melton
Work to build a dementia care home and retirement apartments in the gardens of the Pera Business Park can finally go ahead two years after planning permission was granted.

The scheme was held up until a Section 106 Agreement – money contributed by the developer to support local infrastructure – was agreed on Monday.

It paves the way for a 70-bed dementia care home and 22 extra care apartments to be built in the grounds of the Nottingham Road property, with associated parking and landscaping.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Access will be via the existing entrance to the business park, which is opposite the Sainsbury’s store.

A computer image showing how part of the planned development will look like at Pera Business Park in MeltonA computer image showing how part of the planned development will look like at Pera Business Park in Melton
A computer image showing how part of the planned development will look like at Pera Business Park in Melton

A Spokesperson from Melton Borough Council said: “The council’s planning committee considered and approved this application at a meeting on December 7, 2022, a section 106 agreement was subsequently drafted and agreed, and permission has now been given for the redevelopment of the garden at Pera Business Park to include a dementia care home.”

The dementia care home will be built close to the historic Staveley Lodge on the site nearest to the adjacent livestock market.

The extra care properties will be constructed on parkland fronting Nottingham Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The scale of the project has been reduced since it was first mooted – when a 77-bed car home and 30 apartments were proposed.

Consultations and public feedback led to a slightly reduced development.

A survey conducted by Pera for the 2022 planning meeting concluded that there would be a major shortfall in dementia care beds in the area with the number of over 65s in the borough set to rise by 45 per cent by 2040.

Related topics:Melton Borough Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1859
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice