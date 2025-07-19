The overgrown garden in New Street, Melton, where the resident was prosecuted

A Melton Mowbray resident has been handed a court bill totalling more than £1,000 after failing to tidy up his overgrown garden which also contained a rat’s nest.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Melton Borough Council took action against Richard Bates after he failed to address the issue at home in New Street despite being given a series of warnings.

Mr Bates was originally approached in September 2024 by the council to address the overgrown vegetation in his front garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When no engagement was received from the accused, the case was escalated to the Safer Communities Team to investigate.

The tidied up garden in New Street after the resident was prosecuted for allowing it to be overgrown

This led to a series of formal written notices issued to the resident to carry out works at the property to clear the rubbish and vegetation at the property.

When these notices were not complied with, a Fixed Penalty Notice was issued for the garden to be cleared, which was not paid or followed.

This led to Melton Borough Council carrying out the works to cut back and properly dispose of all of the very overgrown vegetation and any other items that could provide food and harbour vermin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A rat’s nest was uncovered and treated as parts of the work.

The Council attended Leicestershire Magistrates’ Court to prosecute the case this month.

Mr Bates did not attend the hearing, and the court found the matter proved in his absence.

He was fined £500 and was ordered to pay a contribution of £500 towards the council’s costs of £1,157, and victim surcharge of £200, totalling £1,200. He will also be recharged for the cost of the works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Sarah Cox, portfolio holder for corporate finance, property and resources, said: “Even with support from our Tenancy Services Team and our Safer Communities Team, the resident failed to adhere to the conditions set out to him, forcing us to take necessary action to keep the area clean and free of pests.

"We take issues such as anti-social behaviour very seriously.

"If a supportive approach fails, we will not hesitate to enforce and act to keep our communities a safe and thriving place to live.”

Anti-social behaviour can be reported online at www.melton.gov.uk/asb or alternatively by calling 01664 502502.