Motorists are being advised about the overnight closure of the A52 near Bottesford for more than a week.

National Highways work teams are upgrading roadside lighting between the Saxondale roundabout at Bingham and the junction with the A1 at Barrowby over nights from Thursday September 12.

The work will take place on weeknights only between 8pm and 6am until Tuesday September 24.

It is part of a £132million nationwide investment programme to reduce carbon emissions on the road network to net zero by 2030 by replacing older street lamps with LED lights, which use far less energy to produce the same amount of light.

A National Highways spokesperson said: “As part of our efforts to reduce our carbon footprint, we’ll be upgrading the current lighting to LEDs on the A52, between Tithby Road and Grantham Road.

“The new LED lighting will be more energy efficient and require less maintenance in the future.”