One of the Melton area’s team of Flood Wardens has urged residents to follow official advice following the disruption caused by Storm Henk.

John Cousen, Flood Warden for Melton Mowbray, Asfordby and Frisby

John Cousen has been the volunteer warden responsible for Melton Mowbray, Asfordby and Frisby-on-the-Wreake since 2017.

He says local people should listen to safety advice given by himself and the 12 other Flood Wardens responsible for different areas of the borough.

"One of the biggest problems is people don’t take notice of what we say,” John told the Melton Times.

Deep floods at Melton Country Park - a waste bin is almost completely submerged

“People drive through floodwaters when they are told by police, the fire service and Flood Wardens not to.

“That can damage your car and driving through it causes a drag which can also push the floods into people’s homes.”

John also warns residents against entering floodwaters to clean drains or retrieve items.

He said: “Some floodwaters can look mild on the surface but they can flow quicker than you expect.”

The flooded playing fields this week at Long Field Spencer Academy

Further volunteers are also sought to act as Flood Wardens where there is no cover at present or to serve as Deputy Flood Wardens.

Areas currently covered include Asfordby, Frisby, Scalford, Burton Lazars, Wymondham, Knipton, Stathern and Melton Mowbray.

Full training is provided for everyone who gets involved.

John, who has his own 'Asfordby Flood Warden Page’ on Facebook, as do other wardens, added: “People think Flood Wardens only work from October to March but we can be needed all year round.

"We work with other agencies like the council and emergency services and we are there to keep people safe.”

Melton Borough Council said it has been very busy over the last week supporting flood-hit residents and business-owners.

Michelle Howard, director of housing and communities, said: “We are in contact with a number of households and have officers out and about in affected locations to offer advice and support.

"Whilst supplies are limited, we have replenished sandbag supplies and stores, and have redirected our street sweeper to cleanse affected areas now that flood water has started to recede.

"Free bulky waste collections are available to residents who have suffered flood damage to their homes; affected residents are asked to contact our customer services team to arrange collection.”