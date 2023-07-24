The derelict former Millway Foods factory site at Harby pictured before the buildings were demolished

First Provincial Properties want to build 53 homes on land off Colston Lane, where Millway Foods previously operated from before being closed in 1999.

The old factory buildings have now been demolished because they were considered an eyesore in the village.

A reserved matters proposal for the development was refused by Melton Borough Council, a decision which was then upheld by an appeal inspector in November last year.

A computer image of part of the proposed housing estate at Colston Lane, Harby

The inspector ruled that the architectural detailing of the planned dwellings was not appropriate for that part of the village.

But the applicant says it has now amended the appearance of the homes to take account the earlier objections.

The site covers around 2.2 hectares and is bounded by existing residential areas on the east and west, open countryside on the north, and a main road on