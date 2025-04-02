Asfordby Road, in Melton Mowbray, where number 14 is to be converted into four self-contained flats IMAGE Google StreetView

A developer which is converting a Melton Mowbray house into four self-contained flats says it is addressing a big shortage of one-bed properties in the town.

Developer Moneyrow Properties, with support from planning experts at Marrons, is carrying out the work at 14 Asfordby Road, a three-storey terraced property.

Four self-contained flats will be created – three one-bedroom units and one two-bedroom unit – at the vacant house, which is not far from the junction with Nottingham Road and Wilton Road.

The developers point out in their planning application to Melton Borough Council that a survey showed that only five per cent of property sales in Melton Mowbray were one or two-bed homes (13 out of 252 on sale).

In addition, they said, only three per cent of properties for sale across the borough were flats or maisonettes, compared with with 7 per cent and 8 per cent in neighbouring local authorities Charnwood and South Kesteven, respectively.

Their report added: “This lack of one-bed properties in particular has led to an increase in private rents for one-bed flats which has been higher in Melton borough than across Leicestershire and the East Midlands region.”

Moneyrow Properties founder, Umesh Kalra, commented: “We’re thrilled to have gained planning approval for these high-quality, well-designed homes that will support housing needs in Melton Mowbray.

"The scheme makes efficient use of an existing building, helping to address the shortage of smaller residential units in sustainable locations.

"We’re confident the development will provide much-needed housing for individuals, small families and professionals.”

The scheme will include a cycle storage area and a communal garden.