Decision looms on college campus housing scheme

The Spinney Campus site at Brooksby Melton College, which has been sold off to developers EMN-210623-122255001

Outline permission was granted for the scheme, which will be on the Spinney Campus off the Melton Road in Brooksby, a year ago.

Planning committee members will be recommended to approve the proposals at the site, which is overgrown with a number of derelict, unused buildings which were formerly used by the college.

Bloor Homes intends to build a mix of mainly three, four and five-bedroom properties.

Plans have been amended since the original application to ensure there is no overlooking or loss of privacy for existing homes adjacent to the site.

Hoby with Rotherby Parish Council broadly supports the scheme after liasing with the developers during the planning process.

But 30 Letters of objection and three letters of representations have been received from 14 households.

They are concerned about a range of issues, including disruption caused by increased traffic, too many larger properties being built and dangers for residents crossing the A607 to get the new development.