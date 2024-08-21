A graphic showing how the proposed new housing development off Normanton Lane, Bottesford, would look

Controversial plans to build up to 215 new homes in a village will be considered next week by Melton Borough Council.

The outline scheme has been earmarked for mainly agricultural land off Normanton Lane at Bottesford.

The council has received 150 letters of objection from local householders with many saying it would cause flooding and traffic issues, it would be an over-development of the village and that there would be a lack of infrastructure to support the new residents.

Bottesford Parish Council also opposes the development on similar grounds.

Members of the council’s planning committee will be recommended to approve the scheme at their August 29 meeting because the site is highlighted for development in the Local Plan and there have been no objections to flood and traffic risks from the Environment Agency and county council highways, respectively.

A new road would be built to serve the development along along the disused railway line linking with Orston Lane.

A new bridge would be constructed in place over the existing bridge to mitigate concerns it would not be strong enough to take the weight of traffic.

The biggest part of the site lies to the north of the River Devon and is made of agricultural land and buildings associated with Devon Farm although it excludes the farmhouse and some traditional brick farm structures.

To the north is the embanked Grantham to Nottingham railway line while Long Clawson Dairy’s cheese factory on Normanton Lane Industrial Estate also backs onto the application site.

A borough council report to go before councillors at the planning meeting states that the ‘precise mix of dwellings is not yet known and will be determined as part of the future detailed design process’ but that the applicant anticipates a mix of smaller two and three bedroom properties and some bigger family homes.

The developers would have to pay towards local infrastructure through a section 106 agreement.

This would include more than £800,000 towards mainstream and special needs education, nearly £250,000 to health services and £260,000 to highways.

A full planning application, including full details of the scheme, will need to be submitted if councillors approve the outline proposal, which states that 30 of the properties would be priced as low cost homes.