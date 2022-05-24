Councillors to consider plans for dozens of new homes in Melton villages

Latest council news

Taggart Homes have submitted detailed proposals for 32 properties on a greenfield site off Oakham Road, at Somerby.

An outline application for the scheme was refused by the council but it was then allowed following an appeal hearing in April 2018.

Detailed proposals have now been put forward after negotiations with the parish council and concerns raised during the consultation period.

Borough council planning officials consider the amended plans to be sympathetic to the character of the village.

The site is allocated for residential development in both the Melton Local Plan and the Somerby Parish Neighbourhood Plan.

At the same meeting, the committee will be asked to determine a plan for up to 18 homes, on Granary Close at Bottesford.

The Earl of Rutland and Dr Fleming's Hospital Trust has submitted an outline plan for a mix of two, three and four-bed homes, including six affordable properties.

The site of the application, which is recommended for approval, forms part of a site which is allocated for housing within the Melton

Local Plan with an estimated capacity of 41 dwellings. The allocation covers both this site and an adjacent already pending application for 18 homes on the

land to the west.

Councillors will also consider proposals in Grantham Road, at Bottesford, to demolish a house and build five new homes on the land.