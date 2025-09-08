Street lighting in Baldocks Lane, Melton Mowbray

Councillors will this week consider dimming most street lights permanently at night across Leicestershire after a trial saved more than half-a-million pounds in taxpayer’s money.

The county council staged the pilot exercise between 8pm and 7am from January 2024 to June 2025, with lighting on streets dimmed to 30 per cent of their usual brightness.

Its cabinet will now consider fully adopting the scheme on Friday after results showed it saved nearly £540,000 and enough energy to power up to 500 homes for a year.

But some residents will be concerned that incidents of anti-social behaviour (ASB) increased by 56 per cent, on average, across the county when the lights were dimmed.

And the data, which was collected between 8pm and midnight, revealed that ASB doubled in the Melton borough during the dimming trial.

Councillor Charles Whitford, county council cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “By making these changes permanent we will be saving both money and energy going forward.

“We know people had some concerns ahead of this trial, but the data has shown some promising results.

“We will of course keep listening to residents, working with communities and looking at the evidence available when making decisions about street lighting.”

The council has more than 70,000 street lights, and while the majority were dimmed, no changes were made to lighting levels in town centres, at zebra crossings, and in areas with known safety concerns.

The authority says it has not received any formal complaints about the scheme and studies show there was an overall fall in overnight accidents in 2024, compared to the previous year.

But there will concerns over the increase in ASB incidents in Leicestershire when street lights were dimmed.

In the Melton borough, ASB reports rose by nearly 30 per cent from 2023 to 2024 – from 238 incidents to 280 – during times when lights weren’t dimmed.

But reports went up by 106 per cent during the dimming times, from 47 in 2023 to 97 last year.

This was by far the biggest increase compared to other districts.

A report to go before the cabinet meeting states: “The council will continue to work with the police to monitor and review crime and anti-social behaviour levels and temporarily increase lighting levels if required to aid the police in their investigations.”