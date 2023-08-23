The site, outlined in red, earmarked for a planned solar farm on fields at Easthorpe

The scheme, earmarked for fields off Muston Lane at Easthorpe, would provide enough power for 15,000 homes.

If approved by Melton Borough Council’s planning committee on Thursday, the solar farm would cover just under 100 hectares (247 acres) close to Bottesford, Muston and Easthorpe.

A report to go before councillors states: “The public benefits include not only the significant production of renewable energy but also proposed biodiversity and landscape enhancements and employment generation during construction and maintenance as well as a new permissive footpath, information boards, community orchard and picnic area.”

The council has received 117 letters supporting the project but also 136 letters objecting to it, with many respondents saying it would be a blot on the landscape and a poor use of agricultural land.

Parish councillors oppose the development on the grounds that it will spoil an area of attractive countryside and views across it.

In its response to the planning application, Bottesford Parish Council states: “The development will sit between St Mary’s Church and Belvoir Castle and will have an impact on the view of one from the other.

"Proposals should take account of the cultural sensitivity and historical link and viewpoint between St Mary’s Church from Belvoir Castle.”

The parish council said it would welcome such a solar farm in other parts of the parish but this particular site is unsuitable.