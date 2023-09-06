News you can trust since 1859
BREAKING
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show

Councillors block Vale solar farm scheme

Councillors have gone against the advice of their planning officers to block controversial plans for a solar farm in the Vale of Belvoir.
By Nick Rennie
Published 6th Sep 2023, 13:58 BST- 2 min read
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 13:59 BST
The site, outlined in red, which had been earmarked for a planned solar farm on fields at EasthorpeThe site, outlined in red, which had been earmarked for a planned solar farm on fields at Easthorpe
The site, outlined in red, which had been earmarked for a planned solar farm on fields at Easthorpe

The project, which was planned on 250 acres of agricultural land at Easthorpe, would have provided enough energy to power 19,000 homes.

Melton Borough Council received 136 letters from residents who opposed the scheme on the grounds that it would spoil views across the Vale and take up important crop-growing land.

Bottesford Parish Council also objected, saying it would be a blot on the landscape and that other areas of the parish would be more suitable.

However, the borough council was sent 117 letters supporting the solar farm and planning officials recommended it be approved due to the benefits outweighing disadvantages because it would provide an important future source of renewable energy for the borough.

Most Popular

Members of the planning committee were unconvinced at Tuesday’s meeting, though, and they rejected the scheme, citing four main objections.

There were that the solar farm would take away important agricultural land; the cumulative impact of the project alongside other local solar farms would spoil views of the Vale; the amenity of people using public rights of way would be harmed by rows of solar panels; and that the development would create an unacceptable impact on the setting of local historic buildings and monuments including Belvoir Castle.

Councillor James Mason proposed refusal, with leader Pip Allnatt seconding the motion.

Councillor Allnatt told the meeting that the four points, taken together, proved a strong case for blocking the plans.

Before the vote was taken, Sarah Legge, the council’s assistant director of planning, told Tuesday’s planning committee meeting the reasons for refusal would be difficult to defend if the applicants appealed against refusal.

The solar farm would have been built close to residents living in Bottesford and Muston, as well as Easthorpe.

Applicants JBM Solar Projects say they have amended the plans after consulting with local householders.

Conor McAllister, senior project manager, for the company, told the committee the farm would produce cheaper and greener energy for residents and that a canalside recreation area, enhanced footpaths and an outdoor classroom were to be provided as part of it.

Related topics:CouncillorsMelton Borough Council