A map showing the site where 175 new homes have been approved to the south of Melton Mowbray

Councillors have approved plans to build 175 new homes on the outskirts of Melton Mowbray but they have requested that some of the developer funds for local infrastructure be used to support local GP practice services.

Members of the planning committee gave the green light to the Davidsons Developments scheme, which is earmarked for a site off Melton Road, Burton Lazars, adjacent to roundabout six of the new North East Melton Mowbray Distributor Road (NEMMDR).

They were asked to approve all of the £3.5M available in Section 106 payments – the money developers must pay to support local infrastructure – being spent on education, as requested by Leicestershire County Council.

But councillors felt that £100k of that money should be redirected towards primary care in light of rising pressure on Latham House Medical Practice and the recent pausing of plans to provide a second doctors’ sugery in the town.

The amendment was proposed by the council’s leader, Councillor Pip Allnatt, who told the meeting: “Local education would still be getting £3.4 million.

"Asking for £100,000 to go towards GP surgeries would be vital and it goes to the heart of some of the objections to this application.

"This money won’t buy us a new surgery but it will be a start.”

Davidsons had originally been asked to pay more than £6.6M in Section 106 payments but this was reduced after the developer supplied a viability report, which was then ratified by an independent assessor for the council.

The application is only an outline one at this stage with detailed plans needing to be approved at a later date.

The site adjoins Burton Road and Kirby Lane and will be accessed from the roundabout on the NEMMDR which has already been built.

It is part of the approved Melton South Sustainable Neighbourhood (MSSN), as defined in the adopted Melton Local Plan, which will see 2,000 homes built, along with a new primary school, local centre and recreation area.

The developer insists the development will be well landscaped to reduce impact on a nearby ancient monument, the St Mary and St Lazarus’ Hospital.

Ward councillor, Allen Thwaites, said residents of Kirby Lane and Burton Road should be consulted before the detailed plans to ensure there is no overlooking or impact on their quality of life.