Roundabout 4 on the NEMMDR on the A607 Grantham road near Thorpe Arnold

Millions of pounds of extra funding have been allocated to the building of Melton Mowbray’s partial bypass to cover the potential additional cost of finishing off the road.

The North East Melton Mowbray Distributor Road (NEMMDR), which will connect the A606 Nottingham Road to the north of the town with the A606 Burton Road to the south, is expected to be opened to traffic next spring.

The initial cost of the road was projected as £63.5M when the preferred route was agreed back in 2018.

But building costs have spiralled since then and last September it was costed at £127.7M with further funding possibly needed.

And Leicestershire County Council has now agreed to allocate a further £7.25M to ensure the road can be completed on schedule.

Explaining the need for the additional funding, a report which went before the latest county council meeting states: “This allocation will be based on a recent review of project risks, including those that are set out in the September 2024 report to the Cabinet, and the additional programme risks that are associated with water main repairs delivered by Severn Trent Water, as well as the increased land values and the potential future claims under the Land Compensation Act 1973.

“There is a difference of £7.25m between the Council’s forecast outturn cost and current budget and it is proposed to allocate up to a further £7.25m from assumed future years budgets to the NEMMDR project to mitigate this risk.

"This allocation will be managed through the existing programme governance and only the minimum additional funding necessary to complete the scheme will be allocated, with any allocation that is remaining being returned to the Highways and Transportation Capital Programme for other priority work.”

Councillors were told that most of the major construction work has now been completed in the NEMMDR, including bridges over the river and railway bridge, the diversion of the River Eye along with significant ecological works to improve biodiversity, diversion of key infrastructure such as broadband, electricity and water plus construction of a significant portion of the new road line.

Closures are currently in place on the A606 Nottingham Road, B676 Saxby Road and St Bartholomew’s Way to enable two of the six new roundabouts to be built on the route.

The cost of the NEMMDR is being met by £49.5M in government funding, £14M in developer contributions, £4M from the Leicester and Leicestershire Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) Business Rates Pool and £59.7M from the county council’s capital funding pot.

Work started on the road early in 2023 and the final phase of construction is now taking place.

The route, which passes east of Melton, will be a two-way 7.1km road with lanes for walking and cycling along it.

The scheme is the largest capital transport project to be undertaken by the county council with the aim of diverting traffic away from the town centre to alleviate congestion.

Thousands of new homes are being built along the route with developers contributing money towards the cost of the road.