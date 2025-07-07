The flooded Play Close Park and New Park in Melton Mowbray back in January this year

Millions of pounds earmarked for green initiatives across Leicestershire could be diverted to support flood-hit areas of the county.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cabinet members at County Hall will debate next week whether to reallocate £2M from funding which was set aside for work to cut carbon emissions as part of the council’s clean energy drive towards Net Zero.

Councillors will consider proposals including using the money instead to help expand investment across the county to undertake more investigations, find the causes of flooding and identify any potential solutions, and to fund drainage repairs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If approved, the move would ensure that flooding is considered a priority for when money is allocated for future budgets starting from 2026/27.

Instances of flooding, both nationally and in Leicestershire, have been on the rise, including January’s devastating floods which saw peak rainfall double that of Storm Henk in 2024, and river levels hit their highest point since records began.

Following the floods a pot of extra money was set aside to support ongoing flooding priorities and proactive work including additional drain cleaning alongside community events to help people better understand flooding and how to protect their homes.

Councillor Adam Tilbury, cabinet member for environment and flooding, said: “We’re taking a proactive and sensible approach by investing long-term in this issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Flooding causes devastation for people, and we want to do what we can to help.

“It’s important for us for any work we do to be evidence-led and spend any money we redirect to be spent wisely and the right places to make sure we’re doing what we can for residents.”

The cabinet meet next Tuesday (July 15).