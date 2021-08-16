Council temporarily closes village tip due to coronavirus impact

Latest waste and recycling news EMN-210715-092250001

Leicestershire County Council gave that as the reason, plus the national shortage of lorry drivers, for the closure of the Bottesford site.

The Somerby waste site, which is usually open on Sundays and Monday, is also temporarily closed from today (Monday) but this is to allow for pre-planned improvements to be carried out.

Councillor Blake Pain, cabinet member for waste disposal, said: “We apologise in advance for any inconvenience these closures will cause, and we’d encourage residents to visit our website and social media accounts for any updates.”