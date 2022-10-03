Council set to raise the roof at Melton block of flats

Melton Council are set to raise the roof at this block of town centre flats in Chapel Street

Borough councillors approved their own council’s application to increase the height of the flats, neighbouring the car park in Chapel Street, by 17cm

The work will enhance the heat insulation of the apartments so residents are warmer and to save them money on their power bills.

The properties were built in the late 1960s and early 1970s and do not conform to modern day regulations for residential heating.

Councillors were told the site is close to other homes and a building of historic significance to the town.

A report which went before the committee stated: “The application relates to a block of flats situated to the east of Chapel Street, Melton Mowbray.

“The apartments are relatively modern in appearance and do not have any architectural merit.

“To the south of the application site is Chapel Street car park, a block of flats (similar to the application site) to the north and residential properties to the east.

“To the west is the United Reformed Church and this is a Grade II Listed Building.

“The overall increase in height is minimal being approximately just 0.17m and it is considered that the proposal would have no undue detrimental impact to the character of the area, nearby heritage assets or to neighbouring residential amenity.”